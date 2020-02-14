Soccer: Storm Dennis forces Kilkenny & District League to call off games

All local games are off this weekend - SFAI, FAI Youths and Gaynor Cup matches to go ahead

Trevor Spillane

Reporter:

Trevor Spillane

Email:

tspillane@kilkennypeople.ie

It’s set to be another quiet weekend on the soccer front as bad weather has forced the Kilkenny & District League to scrap most of their fixture list.

With Ireland set to be hit by Storm Dennis this weekend the League has made the decision to call off a number of soccer matches. 

All local clubs games at schoolboys, schoolgirls, youths and junior grades have been called off as the country is set to be hit by high winds and heavy rain in the next 24-48 hours. 
 
However, games which will see local teams in SFAI, FAI and Gaynor Cup action will still go ahead. Games that have survived are:
 
SATURDAY 
FAI Youths’ Cup
Freebooters v Fairview Rangers, 2pm. 
Under-13 SFAI Skechers Cup
Evergreen v Cabinteely, 3pm. 
Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup
Freebooters v Kilmacrennan Celtic, 11.15am. 
Thomastown United v Aisling Annacotty, 2pm. 
SUNDAY
Under-15 Gaynor Cup
Kilkenny & DL v North Tipperary, Kells Road Astro 5.30pm. 
Under-12 Subway Inter-League
Kilkenny & DL v DDSL, The Prince 2pm. 
 
 
 

 