Soccer: Storm Dennis forces Kilkenny & District League to call off games

It’s set to be another quiet weekend on the soccer front as bad weather has forced the Kilkenny & District League to scrap most of their fixture list.

With Ireland set to be hit by Storm Dennis this weekend the League has made the decision to call off a number of soccer matches.

All local clubs games at schoolboys, schoolgirls, youths and junior grades have been called off as the country is set to be hit by high winds and heavy rain in the next 24-48 hours.

However, games which will see local teams in SFAI, FAI and Gaynor Cup action will still go ahead. Games that have survived are:

SATURDAY

FAI Youths’ Cup

Freebooters v Fairview Rangers, 2pm.

Under-13 SFAI Skechers Cup

Evergreen v Cabinteely, 3pm.

Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup

Freebooters v Kilmacrennan Celtic, 11.15am.

Thomastown United v Aisling Annacotty, 2pm.

SUNDAY

Under-15 Gaynor Cup

Kilkenny & DL v North Tipperary, Kells Road Astro 5.30pm.

Under-12 Subway Inter-League

Kilkenny & DL v DDSL, The Prince 2pm.