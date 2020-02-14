Soccer: Storm Dennis forces Kilkenny & District League to call off games
All local games are off this weekend - SFAI, FAI Youths and Gaynor Cup matches to go ahead
Reporter:
Trevor Spillane
14 Feb 2020
Email:
tspillane@kilkennypeople.ie
It’s set to be another quiet weekend on the soccer front as bad weather has forced the Kilkenny & District League to scrap most of their fixture list.
With Ireland set to be hit by Storm Dennis this weekend the League has made the decision to call off a number of soccer matches.
All local clubs games at schoolboys, schoolgirls, youths and junior grades have been called off as the country is set to be hit by high winds and heavy rain in the next 24-48 hours.
However, games which will see local teams in SFAI, FAI and Gaynor Cup action will still go ahead. Games that have survived are:
SATURDAY
FAI Youths’ Cup
Freebooters v Fairview Rangers, 2pm.
Under-13 SFAI Skechers Cup
Evergreen v Cabinteely, 3pm.
Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup
Freebooters v Kilmacrennan Celtic, 11.15am.
Thomastown United v Aisling Annacotty, 2pm.
SUNDAY
Under-15 Gaynor Cup
Kilkenny & DL v North Tipperary, Kells Road Astro 5.30pm.
Under-12 Subway Inter-League
Kilkenny & DL v DDSL, The Prince 2pm.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below: Kilkenny People, High Street, Kilkenny Email: editor@kilkennypeople.ie Telephone: 056 7791000
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Kilkenny People provides news, events and sport features from the Kilkenny area. For the best up to date information relating to Kilkenny and the surrounding areas visit us at Kilkenny People regularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on