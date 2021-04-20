Kilkenny coach Dean Broaders helps launch Grassroots Home Programmes for the FAI

The Football Association of Ireland has today launched two Grassroots Home Programmes, aimed for young players of all abilities ahead of Monday’s return to training.

Created by FAI Development Officer Dean Broaders, the programme is split into two sections aimed at players aged 7 to 13, and those aged 14+.

These innovative programmes are designed to assist our youngsters as they prepare to return to non-contact training in pods of 15, Government guidelines and the FAI Safer Return to Training Protocol.

Hosted on FAI.ie, the programme will serve as an ongoing asset for players and coaches, as we move towards a return to play and training for players of all levels of the game.

“The Grassroots Home Programmes were designed to assist with players transitioning back to group training sessions”, Broaders told FAI.ie.

“Following them relative to age, will improve skill development and football fitness while providing hours of fun and learning and most importantly, help reduce the risk of injury for all our Grassroots Players.”

FAI Head of Grassroots Ger McDermott said the Grassroots Home Programmes will allow players to work closely with a football before returning to full sessions.

“As we prepare for a return to non-contact training for our U18 teams, the excellent resources Dean has developed supplement club training sessions, allowing our young players to maximise their touches on the ball in advance of a return to playing matches.

“These resources are a much needed helping hand to clubs and coaches and I encourage them to be creative and innovative in engaging their young players as we prepare for a return to play.”

You can find out more about the Grassroots Home Programmes by clicking here