Ellen Molloy selected on Irish Under 19 squad for European Championship Qualifiers this week

Ellen Molloy
There is nothing like a strong home support to help a team in difficult games and that is exactly what Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 Head Coach Dave Connell is hoping for in Limerick.
Connell's squad take on England (October 20), Switzerland (October 23) and Northern Ireland (October 26) in their three UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship qualifiers.
The first two games will be played at Markets Field before they finish up at Jackman Park, with tickets available at the gate of both venues.
Connell has great experience at this level, having guided an Ireland team to the semi-finals of the European Championships in 2014, and he is upbeat about his current squad's chances.
Fourteen members of the WU19 squad have featured in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League this season, while midfielder Ellen Molloy already has four WNT caps.
Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 Squad
Goalkeepers: Rugile Auskalnyte (DLR Waves), Savannah Duffy (Asane)
Defenders: Therese Kinnevey (Galway WFC), Jenna Slattery (Treaty United), Della Doherty (Wexford Youths), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Emma Bucci (University of South Carolina), Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC)
Midfielders: Teegan Lynch (Wexford Youths), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Muireann Devaney (Athlone Town), Nicole McNamara (Galway WFC), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Maria Reynolds (Shamrock Rovers), Melissa O'Kane (Athlone Town), Kate Slevin (Galway WFC)
Forwards: Aoife Horgan (Central Connecticut State University), Rebecca Watkins (Peamount United), Kerryanne Brown, Erin McLaughlin (Sion Swifts)
UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championships Round 1
Wednesday, October 20 | Republic of Ireland v England | KO 19:00 | Markets Field
Saturday, October 23 | Republic of Ireland v Switzerland | KO 19:00 | Markets Field
Tuesday, October 26 | Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland | KO 13:00 | Markets Field
Cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty, Mayor Andrew McGuinness, Lions President Eddie Holohan and special guest Brian Cody
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.