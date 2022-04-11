Former Kilkenny City player and leading figure in the deaf football community honoured

Former Kilkenny City footballer Joey Watson continues to go strong in an already-incredible football career that has spanned almost three decades.

Over time, Joey has consistently risen to challenges both on the field and in his everyday life, including cementing his place as a leading figure in the deaf football community.

"The club experience through the years has been hard as most clubs didn't know what to do with a deaf player and I had to work harder to prove myself," Watson explained.

"There’s always been a communication barrier between me and other players and managers but most of the time we adapt."

Watson is now undoubtedly one of the leading deaf footballers Ireland has ever produced and was recently recognised for his outstanding contributions to the game by the FAI.

He has amassed 85 caps and 63 goals in international football and 20 caps and 41 goals in futsal.

Watson recently stepped away from football to spend time with his young family but got the itch to return to action in 2021.



"I took a break from football just before the pandemic so I could be around more for my young family but I was desperate to get back to it, especially during lockdown," he said.

"I really missed being part of a team and having something to work towards. I joined Ashbourne United in summer 2021 and I am delighted to say that we won the league this term and I even managed to bag a hat-trick in my golden years.

"It's been fantastic getting to know the players who are a great bunch and mentally, it's been great being part of a winning team again after a couple of years off the pitch."

Watson is also now player-manager for the Irish Deaf Futsal team who were tested by the best in the world in recent qualifiers.

Despite three defeats, the side were a close match for Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland in a ‘group of death’.

"It was an experience for the Ireland squad, 6 of whom got their first caps during the campaign. As player manager, I try to bring my international experience to the squad," Watson said.

With all this experience under his belt, the former Kilkenny City playmaker also has some words of wisdom for the next generation.

"Listen to your coach! And enjoy yourself," he said.

"Time goes so quickly and life is too short. As a deaf person there's always going to be communication barriers but try to find ways to adapt, be honest about how your manager can communicate with you and remember, the main thing is that you will play better with good players around you so keep striving to play with the best."

Finally, Joey made a call-out for any potential new players.



"Looking ahead, we are in dire need of new talent," he added.

"If you are deaf or hard of hearing and interested in futsal/football, please get in touch with Deaf Sports Ireland about how we can support your involvement at international level.

"It truly is a great experience with lots of travel and you do not need to know sign language to be eligible!"

To get involved visit www.deafsportsireland.com or email 'admin@deafsportsireland.com'.