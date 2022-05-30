International football fixtures on TV this week

International football returns this week and there are some crucial forthcoming fixtures. PIC: Sportsfile
International football returns this week and there are some crucial forthcoming fixtures.
Scotland face Ukraine in the World Cup playoff semi-final while other countries, including Ireland, gear up to begin their UEFA Nations League campaign.
This week's TV schedule for international football is below:
Wednesday, June 1
Nations League
Poland v Wales, Wroclaw, 5pm - Virgin Two/Premier 1
World Cup Playoff Semi-final
Scotland v Ukraine, Hampden Park, 7.45pm - Virgin Two/Sky Sports Main Event
Finalissima
Italy v Argentina, Wembley, 7.45pm - Premier 1
Thursday, June 2
Nations League
Cyprus v Kosovo, AEK Arena, 5pm - Premier 1
Nations League
Bulgaria v North Macedonia, Huvepharma Arena, 5pm - Premier 2
Nations League
Northern Ireland v Greece, Windsor Park, 7.45pm - Premier 1
Nations League
Spain v Portugal, Estadio Benito Villamarín, 7.45pm - Virgin Two/Premier 2
Friday, June 3
Nations League
Kazakhstan v Azerbaijan, Astana Arena, 3pm - Premier 1
Nations League
Latvia v Andorra, Daugava Stadium, 5pm - Premier 1
U21 Euro 2023 Qualifier *
Republic of Ireland v Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tallaght Stadium, 7.30pm - RTE2
Nations League
Belgium v Netherlands, King Baudouin Stadium, 7.45pm - Virgin Two/Premier 1
Saturday, June 4
Nations League *
Armenia v Republic of Ireland, Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, 2pm - RTE2/Premier 1
Nations League
Hungary v England, Puskas Arena, 5pm - Virgin Two/Channel 4
Nations League
Finland v Bosnia and Herzegovina, Olympiastadion, 5pm - Premier 1
Nations League
Italy v Germany, Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, 7.45pm - Virgin Two/Premier 1
Sunday, June 5
Nations League
San Marino v Malta, Stadio Olimpico San Marino, 2pm, Premier 1
World Cup Playoff Final
Wales v Scotland/Ukraine, Cardiff City Stadium, 5pm - Virgin Two/Sky Sports Main Event
Nations League
Cyprus v Northern Ireland, AEK Arena, 5pm - Premier 1
Nations League
Czech Republic v Spain, Sinobo Stadium, 7.45pm - Premier 1
Nations League
Portugal v Switzerland, Estadio Jose Alvalade, 7.45pm - Virgin Two/Premier 2
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.