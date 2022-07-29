League of Ireland clubs produce spectacular performances in UEFA Europa Conference League

League of Ireland clubs Sligo Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic pulled off stunning results in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. PIC: Sportsfile
League of Ireland clubs Sligo Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic pulled off stunning results in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.
Sligo Rovers, who had a 1-0 advantage going into their second leg home tie against Motherwell, overcame the Scottish Premiership side 2-0 at the Showgrounds in a historic result.
The Bit O'Red will face Viking FK (Norway) in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.
St Patrick's Athletic also put in a fantastic performance and result away to Slovenian outfit NŠ Mura. The tie was on a knife-edge going into the second leg after the teams drew 1-1 in the first game at Richmond Park. It was once again level, finishing 0-0, after full time and extra-time which brought the encounter to penalties. The Dubliners came out on top in the shoot-out - winning 6-5 to send them through to the next round.
St Pat's will come up against CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) in the next stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League.
Kilkenny manager Brian Dowling before the Glen Dimplex Senior Camogie All-Ireland Championship Semi-Final against Galway on Saturday: Picture: Piaras O’Midheach/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.