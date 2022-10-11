Search

BREAKING: Republic of Ireland WNT defeat Scotland to qualify for World Cup

The Republic of Ireland women's national team have made history by qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after defeating Scotland 1-0 at Hampden Park. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

11 Oct 2022 11:01 PM

The Republic of Ireland women's national team have made history by qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after defeating Scotland 1-0 at Hampden Park.

 

It was a tight playoff encounter in Glasgow but substitute Amber Barrett was tonight's hero with her goal in the 72nd minute. The Donegal striker, who was played through on goal by Denise O'Sullivan, took a delightful first touch and found the net with a fantastic finish to send the Girls in Green on their way to their first major tournament.

 

Vera Pauw's outfit defended superbly throughout - giving a talented Scotland side very few chances in front of Courtney Brosnan's goal. The Irish shot-stopper was one of the many heroes on the night having saved a Caroline Weir penalty early on in the first half to keep the scoreline level.

A monumental night for Irish football - our women's team are going to their first World Cup which will be held in Australia and New Zealand next summer.



