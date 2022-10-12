FAI apologise for offensive songs following Ireland's victory over Scotland

The FAI have released a statement regards the footage that emerged on social media of the Irish players singing pro-IRA songs.
The FAI have released a statement regards the footage that emerged on social media of the Irish players singing pro-IRA songs in the dressing room following their historic World Cup playoff win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.
The statement read:
The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.
Ireland manager Vera Pauw said: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.
"We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.