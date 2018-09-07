Bennettsbridge welcomes Bishop Dermot Farrell

Bishop Dermot Farrell paid his first visit to the Bennettsbridge parish last Saturday night.

He con-celebrated mass with Canon Pat Dalton and Canon Pat Duggan.

The ceremony was special with parishioners involved in the Readings, Offertory Procession and Prayers of the Faithful.

The combined choirs of the parish sang throughout, adding to the occasion.



Canon Dalton welcomed Bishop Farrell to the parish and wished him well in his new role.

Bishop Farrell addressed the congregation, thanking Fr Dalton for his kind invitation and expressing appreciation for the important work being carried out by both priests in the parish. He encouraged people to pray for vocations and later mingled with parishioners in the local community hall where