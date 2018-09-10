Irish Water continue overnight works in Kilkenny until end of September

Essential maintenance works by Irish Water in South Kilkenny will continue until the end of this month and may cause disruption to supplies.

Irish Water say reservoir works may cause supply disruptions to Dunbell, Bishopslough, Stonecarthy, Kells, Dunnamaggin, Ballyhale, Bennettsbridge and surrounding areas in Co. Kilkenny.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10pm - 6am nightly from 7 September until 30 September.



If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: KIL026373.