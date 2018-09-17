Water disruptions in Thomastown this week

For two days this week essential repairs may cause disruption to the water supply in the Thomastown area.

According to Irish Water leak repair works may cause supply disruptions to Kilfane, Kilmurry, Castlegarden, Hillview Estate, Cool Wagon Industrial Estate, Thomastown and surrounding areas tomorrow, Tuesday, September 18.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm.



If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: KIL026726.

The following day, Wednesday, September 19, leak repair works may cause supply disruptions to Jerpoint Abbey, Friars Hill, Waterford Road, Thomastown and surrounding areas.



A traffic light system will be in place during works.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 3pm on 19 September.



If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: KIL026728.