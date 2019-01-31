Tullogher Glenmore Ploughing match rescheduled

Please note that the Tullogher Glenmore Ploughing match that was due to be held on Saturday last will now be taking place on this Saturday, February 2 in Ballyreddy, Tullogher and thanks is given to the Grennan family for the use of their lands.



Thanks to all the sponsors who make the day possible and without your support the ploughing could not take place.



Best wishes to the Tullogher Glenmore Ploughing Association for next Saturday.