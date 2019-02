Comhaltas Ceoltóirí (Mullinavat) will host a fundraising Céilí night featuring Céilí sets and quick steps in aid of Nurture Africa from 9pm on Friday, February 8 in the Rising Sun.



The funds raised will be channelled through Eileen McEvoy, a branch member, who is travelling as a nursing volunteer to Uganda in Summer ‘19.

Everyone is welcome. Admission is €10.