Consultations in Piltown for Pil River Park

As part of the initial process to get the Pil River Park park/ playground off the ground in Piltown, consultations are now being undertaken with as many sections of the community as possible.



Methods used are as follows: Children, of all ages, through the schools & playschools.

Teenagers through various clubs, groups & organisations.

Parents through a Facebook questionnaire to be launched this week.

Senior Citizens through various clubs, groups and Facebook.



These will be ongoing over the next two weeks, the Consultation Committee would very much welcome any suggestions or any questions you may have, either via the Facebook page (search: Pil River Park) or by contacting the committee directly.



Consultation Committee members include: Siobhan Kinsella (085) 7147971, Karen Kearns (086) 8534715, Robbie Blackmore (085) 1001525, Sinead Connolly (087) 9270294, Niamh Power (087) 2381970 & Gerri Hickey (087) 2191808.