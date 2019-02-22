Village Renewal proposals for Kilmacow on display

Village Renewal proposals for Kilmacow are on display in the Nore Room, Community Centre, 9.30am to 4pm. They can also be viewed in County Hall, Kilkenny and in the Area Office, Ferrybank.



The area covered by the scheme is from the Sports Complex to the Garda Barracks on the Dangan side and to Chapelgate on the Narabane side.



Submissions on the proposals can be made to the Area Engineer, Area Office, Kilkenny Co Council, Ferrybank, Waterford or via the Council's website: https://consult.kilkenny.ie/en.



Closing date for submissions is Friday, March 15. Submissions should be clearly marked Kilmacow Village Renewal Scheme Project.