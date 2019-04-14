Love Graig rebrands as Graignamanagh / Tinnahinch Christmas Fest

In recent weeks the committee of Love Graig have come to a decision that due to substantially reduced members on the committee and reduced income through the Split the Pot funding initiative, we will re-brand Love Graig as Graignamanagh / Tinnahinch Christmas Fest, as that is exactly who we are right now.



We are volunteers but we still have the drive, vision and desire to want to continue in our efforts to keep the Christmas Spirit alive in Graig/Tinnahinch through both the town Christmas lighting and our Santa Claus Parade, after all, that was our primary focus when we started out, back in 2013.



We want to reassure you all that we are working very hard to secure extra funding through both Kilkenny and Carlow County Councils to re-wire the entire town for Christmas Lighting as the system in place is currently unsafe and not fit for purpose.

This is a very large and costly project which we are undertaking so your ongoing support of Split the Pot is critical as to whether we can carry on and achieve success in same.



At the end of the day it is down to you the residents and business owners in Graignamanagh and Tinnahinch to decide whether we are a worthwhile group to continue supporting.

We have already decided we will stay on as long as we are needed! Thanking you all for your continued support.