Goresbridge to welcome boats for May bank holiday weekend

The May bank holiday weekend will see at least four boats arrive into Goresbridge to stay for a night or two.



They have held this rally at Slyguff other years but having met with the group last year they decided to stay at Goresbridge this year.



GRD is happy to welcome them and on Sunday afternoon in conjunction with the Big Hello there will be a barbecue and some music on the riverside at the small picnic park.



It is for the community and all are welcome. It will just mark the occasion of the boats coming to Goresbridge and perhaps it will become an annual event that we can build on. Hopefully the weather will be as nice as Easter.