Overnight restrictions may cause disruption in Bennettsbridge, Knocktopher, Ballyhale, Stoneyford

Water Restrictions may cause supply disruptions to Knocktopher, Ballyhale, Stoneyford and surrounding areas in Co. Kilkenny over the coming nights.

This is in order to allow reservoir levels to recover following recent water main bursts and to carry out leak detection works. Customers may notice some disruption to their supply between the hours of 9pm and 5am over the coming nights. Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council will be working to keep any disruption to a minimum and full details of any outages/restrictions will be posted on the Water Supply Updates page on water.ie.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

In the meantime we are asking people in Kilkenny to be mindful of their water consumption as some supplies have been impacted by the recent dry spell.

The lack of rainfall has caused a drop in water levels in a number of sources around the city and county.

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council are working together to monitor these supplies and maintain water supply for homes and businesses in the area. We are also working with our contractors to find and fix leaks in the network.