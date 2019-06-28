Fairytale week for Graignamanagh jockey

It has been a fairytale few weeks for the local punters as Graignamanagh Jockey Shane Foley ( son of Mel anad Dicko ) has cemented his punters pal ,tag name with 15 winners and 18 placed horses so far in the month of June,this inc 9 winners for his new job as stable Jockey for top trainer Jessica Harrington .

Shane rode doubles in Sligo ,Leopardstown, Limerick and a treble last Saturday in Down Royal which included a win in the very prestigus Ulster Derby.

Shane is currently lying second in the leading Jockeys table .