Kilkenny Festivals: Music and food in Kilmoganny this weekend

In Kilmoganny this August Bank Holiday Weekend.

On Saturday, ‘Caroline’s Pop-Up Boutique’ will open at 6.30pm in St Eoghan’s Centre. Lovely Fashion display at very reasonable prices where you can enjoy a complimentary glass of wine.



On Sunday morning from 9.30am-12.30pm let us say ‘Good Morning’ with a full hearty Irish breakfast. Freshly cooked, served with homemade bread. Adults €7 and children €3.



At 3pm, Miriam Lambert Puppeteer presents ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’, there will be a lucky dip and colouring competition ‘Paint your Cat’. Prizes for winners and for best dressed.

Admission to ‘Goldilocks and Best Bear’ is €5 and takes place in St Eoghans Centre.



While the kids are being entertained local ladies will be hosting Afternoon Tea in the Tea Tent. Delightful ensemble of sandwiches and confectionary, tea / coffee / wine / prosecco.

Only €5pp. While you are enjoying your Afternoon Tea you will be entertained with street music.



Caroline’s Pop-Up Boutique is open all day.



Evening entertainment takes us to Kilmoganny GAA Pitch for an Exhibition Charity Match. Comedy and fun galore here as Dunnamaggin Ladies Footballers take on the GAA Coaches. Who said men were tougher than women? Well, let’s see. Who will the referee be I wonder? Admission €5 and it starts at 6.15pm.



U14 Feile girls who won the Shield Football Final in Galway recently will do a lap of honour at half time so come on cheerleaders, give the girls a good cheer. After the game the winners will be presented with the new Fr Flavin Cup by his sister Bee in Dunphy’s Lounge.



This Cup, which is sponsored also by Bee, is in memory of Fr Flavin’s total involvement in the Community, his love of all that was taking place, sport, drama, comedy, music, bridge etc and it will be a Perpetual Cup.

There will be a Prosecco reception and a few words by local representatives.



Music and bbq will be ready to go now with the very entertaining Ger Richardson live Band with music from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s to present day music. Draw for raffle around 11.30pm.

Late music by the one and only Tim Chambers.

Proceeds will go to St Joseph’s Care Home and St Eoghan’s NS.