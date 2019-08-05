Upcycling and Origami - workshops in Thomastown

Free Art of Upcycling Workshops, Thomastown Community Centre on Saturday, August 10.

Contact the workshop instructor to reserve your space or drop in to see if space is available. Donations are appreciated.



Origami with Debra Bowden: Learn the art of Japanese paper folding using recycled papers. 11-12:30, classes every half hour, tinteann@yahoo.com, 086 0678314.



Creative Clothing Mending with Zoe Carol Wong: Bring your own garments and learn how to repair or upcycle them with hand-sewing and embroidery techniques.

For ages 10 and up, 1 to 2.30pm, www.zoecarol.com, 087 298 8279, zoe@zoecarol.com.



Book Art with Martin Fahy: Upcycled Notebook Making, 3-4.30pm, southpaw.eire @gmail.com, 0851479622.