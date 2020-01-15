Fundraising efforts are well underway for Piltown Does The Oskars.



Some of the film casts have held fundraisers over the last few weeks, a darts tournaments in Portlaw, a Gaelic Football Match in Piltown GAA between the ladies and men, a guided tour of the Knockroe Passage Tomb, a walk incorporating the Loop of Tullahought, a children’s disco in the GAA Complex and a raffle for a trailer load of firewood.



The Few Good Women film group are hosting a quiz in Anthony’s Inn on Friday, January 24 at 8pm. Teams of 4 entry fee €20.

If you are interested in helping out with fundraising or behind the scenes, you can message us on Facebook for further information ‘Piltown Does The Oskars’ or alternatively contact Mark Connolly 086 1608165 or Sara Conlon 087 9131114.