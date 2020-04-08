Water outage in Thomastown

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Dublin Road, Kilfane, Kilmurry, Thomastown and surrounding areas in Co. Kilkenny.


A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.

Works are expected to be completed this afternoon, 8 April. However, Irish Water say supply may take 2-3 hours to fully return to all affected properties.


 