Inistioge and Rower benefit from Town and Village Renewal scheme

Rural regeneration projects funded by the Town and Village Renewal scheme are making welcome improvements in two communities.



Conservation and riverside work in Inistioge is set to be completed by the end of July.



Work began in the town on June 2 by Tallis & Co, conservation contractors, and Kilkenny County Council began riverside paving works. New picnic benches and seats have been ordered.



Plans for the Traffic Management and Village Enhancement Scheme in Inistioge are also in train, and the last date for submissions was July 10.



Cllr Michael Doyle said the quality of the work so far has been “exceptional.” He thanked Mr Murphy for his engagement in Inistioge.



Progress has been made on the Town and Village Renewal project in The Rower.

Designs have been completed by the Kilkenny County Council road design team and now consultation will take place with the local community before the design is finalised.

As part of the works there will be a new footpath to the hurling pitch and an upgrade of public realm lighting in part of the village.