Bennettsbridge Parking issues to be investigated
Parking causing issues in Bennettsbridge
Kilkenny County Council is to look into parking issues in Bennettsbridge.
At the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown municipal district councillors, Cllr Patrick O’Neill raised the issue, which he said is causing problems for residents and passing traffic. “People are not getting the message,” he said.
Area Engineer Declan Murphy said he would look at the area with local councillors when restrictions are lifted.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on