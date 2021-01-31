Long list of estates waiting to be ‘taken in charge’ in south Kilkenny

A long list of housing estates are waiting to be ‘taken in charge’ by Kilkenny County Council in the Callan Thomastown area.

A recent update for local councilors set out plans that will see four estates in the district taken in charge by the end of this year, or early next year. However the current list has at least 15 estates in the Callan Thomastown area.



The three estates currently in the process of being taken in charge are Fairy Walk, in Callan, Brookfield, in Ballyhale, and Whitecastle, in Knocktopher. The Greens, in Thomastown, is expected to complete the process by the end of this year or early next year.

Final inspections are still needed in each case.

Castlehyde, in New Ross, is expected to be taken in charge in early 2022.



An application to take in charge can be made by residents or developers, Una Kealy, Kilkenny County Council, explained.

Chairman, Cllr Peter Cleere, asked that Friars Hill estate in Graignamanagh be prioritised because the area is relatively new but is in need of upkeep.

Asked how long the process takes, Ms Kealy said it depends on factors like the condition of the estate when an application is made. If it’s in good condition and the developer engages with the County Council it can be done quickly.

In one case planning permission conditions have still to be fully complied with, this has to be done before an estate can be taken in charge.