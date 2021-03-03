Graignamanagh boardwalk is a 'peaceful sanctuary'

The recent reconstruction of the Silaire Wood boardwalk along the River Barrow, and the rehabilitation works of the existing woodland trails have been a tremendous success since this wonderful amenity reopened to the public in November, according to Local Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere.



“Funding was secured by Kilkenny County Council under the Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) last year to undertake enhancement works to the existing boardwalk in Silaire Wood along the River Barrow in Graignamanagh,” said Cllr Cleere.

“The cost of this element of the project is circa €250,000, which includes 25% match funding from Kilkenny County Council.



“It is fantastic that the 400 metre boardwalk is made from 100% recycled plastic, demonstrating the local authorities commitment to sustainability and the re-use / re-purposing of materials,” he added.

“This is a peaceful sanctuary for many, and an absolutely wonderful amenity for the town. The feedback has been incredibly positive from all who have used it since it was reopened. Last month, Pol Ó Conghaile, Travel writer with the Irish Independent included Silaire Wood in the ‘Top 20 New Walks in Ireland and around the World to look forward to after lockdown.’ Hopefully when Level 5 restrictions are eased, even more people will be able to enjoy this fantastic amenity.”