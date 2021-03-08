Sue and Christine helping others - Thomastown Helpers

A group of women in Thomastown came together to help others, and now they are inspiring women in other towns and parishes.



Sue Dillon and Christine Quinn founded Thomastown Helpers a little over four years ago. They thought ‘wouldn’t it be great if we could help people,’ Sue said.



A few years on and the ladies have rented a shop space in the centre of Thomastown. Although the doors are closed during lock down the ladies are still working seven days a week. They cook dinners for seniors in the parish living alone, do the shopping and deliver it to people isolating, and even help parents find clothes for children who are growing out of what they have with no shops open.

The Thomastown Helpers even sold their own van to keep the services going.



“We love doing what we do,” Sue said. “People are great, it doesn’t matter what we ask for - furniture or food. Every parish needs it.” Sue appealed to shops or companies with excess food supplies to donate them.

The ladies receive requests for help almost every day.

They have been approached by people in other parishes asking them to show them ‘how to do it.’

You can donate or ask for help on the Thomastown Community Helpers Facebook page or ring Sue on 0852551739.