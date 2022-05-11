Search

11 May 2022

REVEALED: The lucky Kilkenny shop that sold the €8.5million lotto ticket

Local store sells its second jackpot in three years!

File Pic

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

11 May 2022 8:26 AM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny’s newest lotto millionaire purchased their winning ticket at Centra on Main Street in Mooncoin, the Kilkenny People can reveal.

The winning ticket is worth the mammoth sum of €8,508,720. Remarkably, the local outlet that sold it also sold a €6,834,410 jackpot winning ticket in 2019!

Lotto fever is palpable in Kilkenny at present, particularly in the south of the county, as the lucky ticket holder has yet to claim their prize.

“We are yet to hear from the lucky ticket holder so we are encouraging all of our players in Kilkenny to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s newest millionaire,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

Kilkenny has been on an annual winning streak of lotto wins in recent times.

A €12.7million win in 2021 at Circle K on the Waterford Road followed a €3.4million win at DeLoughrey’s garage on the outskirts of the city in 2020.

As previously mentioned, in 2019, a €6.8million winning ticket was also sold at Centra in Mooncoin - proof that lightning can indeed strike twice!

The winning numbers for last Saturday’s jackpot-winning draw were: 1, 31, 35, 39, 42, 46 + Bonus 45.

The lucky winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email ‘claims@lottery.ie’ and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-altering prize.

