Progress made on access works to Kilkenny 'hidden gem'

Cllr Eamon Aylward has commended works being undertaken to improve access to Kilmogue Portal Tomb in South Kilkenny.

The councillor's comments came during a roadworks update from Area Engineer Stan Cullen at this month's meeting of Piltown Municipal District Council.

Cullen informed councillors that preparation for an overlay on the existing access road to the site is now 'underway'.

He also told councillors that an archaeologist has been appointed to monitor car park works in accordance with Ministerial consent.

Under CLÁR Programme funding issued earlier this year, €50,000 was awarded for improvement works on the Kilmogue Dolmen access road.

This funding will also help provide improved signage, passing bays for two-way traffic and a car park.

"It's great improved access works being undertaken on Kilkenny's hidden gem," Aylward remarked.

Kilmogue Dolmen, also known as 'Leac An Scail', is noted for being the tallest dolmen of its kind in Ireland.

A jewel of local heritage, the dolmen can be found pitted amongst the sloping green hills of south County Kilkenny.

It was constructed around 4000-3000BC.