Burst water main impacting town in Kilkenny

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Mooncoin and surrounding areas in County Kilkenny today (Wednesday).
Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm on 2 November.
Irish Water recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on 'water.ie' should you wish to return for an update: KIL00054969
