Funding for North Quays to be confirmed today in huge boost for South Kilkenny

An artist's impression of the Waterford North Quays project
The Government is expected to approve an additional €60m for the Waterford North Quays Public Infrastructure Project.
The plan will be brought to Cabinet later today by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien.
It is envisaged that the extra funding will allow construction on the long-delayed project to commence, after a previous investor failed to meet expectations.
The Department of Housing under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) has already put aside €100m for the project and the Department of Transport through the National Transport Authority has put aside €70m.
The vision for the North Quays includes the relocation of Waterford Train Station and the construction of a new hotel, improved links to the city centre, a new hotel, conference centre, street retail space, at least one hundred apartments and offices.
