The benefits of availing of grant to install solar panels at home

As a homeowner there is one certainty, we all want to reduce our bills. We are quick to judge offers that claim to save you lots of money, for good reason in some cases, but there is proven technology that is soon to become a necessity in every household due to the incredible power it gives you to save money from the self generation of your own energy, this technology is of course solar. Renewable energy has become one of the most important industries across Ireland in every county. Whether you want to reduce carbon footprint or reduce the amount of money you are spending, Irish solar companies such as Caldor Solar are enabling you to achieve both of these through the installation of PV solar panels. The financial incentives are there for you, the obvious one being the long term financial gains but also there is a SEAI grant of up to €3000 which you may be eligible to put towards the initial installation cost. The government is also planning to follow in the footsteps of other major countries such as the UK and US and introduce a ‘Sell Back To The Grid’ scheme, which will enable you to sell the excess power your solar panels are producing back to the grid.

We have all heard the common old criticisms of solar, such as “Sure how could solar work in Ireland when we get no sun?”, which is easily proven wrong when you release solar panels generate electricity from the sun’s light, not heat. So now that we know why installing solar panels makes sense for your pockets and the environment, the question is where do you get started? If your journey begins with frustrations due to the company you decided to go with it may overshadow all the positives. With a decision like this, there’s no better person to talk to than someone who has been in your position and knows exactly what you are feeling. Caldor Solar knows this so instead of trying to hit you with the common ads you might see, they are letting their past clients do the talking for them. Here is Kilian telling his story and sharing his experience with the Caldor team ...

KILIAN KIERNAN

Can you give some information about your home?

There are four of us living in the house and it's a bungalow situated in a rural area.

What was the reason you decided to look into sustainable energy options? And how was it affecting you?

I was planning on the house going all electric and I was looking at my different options of how we could reduce our costs as I’m coming up to retirement.

Were you knowledgeable about solar energy, had you done much research?

I did, I spoke to a lot of people and I went to the SEAI exhibition in Dublin. There I spoke to all the solar providers and I actually found them very poor when it came to their knowledge of domestic systems. They were more focused on industrial commercial systems, if it was for anything else I wouldn’t have even gone for it but I wasn’t giving up because I knew it’s potential.

When looking at your different solar providers, what made you choose Caldor?

Firstly, yous sent somebody out to me quickly and secondly, I found that yous were able to speak my language. I wasn’t being bamboozled by technology, it was very straightforward. It was about knowing my house and knowing what I could and couldn’t do and I was able to understand everything.

After discussing your different options with the Caldor team, what system did you decide to move ahead with?

We decided on a 14 panel system with a battery. The thought behind the battery is that we would eventually get our money back from sending the supply back to the ESB when this scheme comes in. At the moment, even on dull days we are pumping a lot back into the grid.

How smooth did you find the installation process with Caldor?

Oh god it was fantastic, the boys were in and out in no time. No hassle whatsoever, they were absolutely brilliant and explained everything to me.

Once your system was installed, what results did you start seeing?

Within the first month we could see the difference with the electricity but also, with the app, it was actually teaching me what was going on in my house. There was one day where we had the whole house running, the washing machine was going, the drier was going and the dishwasher was running and we didn't use a drop of electricity, the whole lot was powered by the solar panels.

Considering the previous question, what results would you like to see in the next 5 to 10 years?

I suppose that the whole thing continues to be as efficient as it is now and that we have made our money back. I also think maybe I will add a few more panels too. At the moment we are heating the immersion separately so I would like to do something about that.

When looking back, is there anything you would do differently?

Like I said, the immersion isn’t connected and the boys were advising me at the time to connect it up so I probably should have done that.

What would you say to anyone thinking about getting solar?

Talk to yourselves, that’s exactly what I would say. Because I’ve been out there and I’ve spoken to loads of people and I didn’t find them helpful. In fact, they were actually discouraging me from getting it, but I have to say that I have found yous absolutely fantastic.

