Job alert! Kilkenny's O'Brien Butchers hiring - no experience needed

O'Briens Butchers in Kilkenny are looking for someone to join their team
Do you have a good work ethic and good customer service skills?
O'Briens Butchers in Kilkenny would love to hear from you. They are looking for someone to join their team as a 'Counter Hand'.
There's no experience needed as full training will be provided. Apply today by emailing info@obriensbutchers.ie.
