WE'RE HIRING: Iconic Media hiring an advertising assistant in Portlaoise

Advertising Assistant



Attractive salary package



Portlaoise Office - County Laois

If you have strong organisational skills, experience of customer service and can work effectively to tight deadlines, you could thrive in this role within the Iconic Media team in Portlaoise.

We will consider candidates who meet the above criteria - and provided you can, we don’t even require previous media experience.

This is an excellent opportunity for someone who has built up some work experience to transfer their skills and take a first step into the world of regional print and digital advertising.

Iconic Media Group is rapidly developing its product portfolio in Ireland and now publishes 20 weekly newspapers and 23 local news websites.

It has a vast presence across the country. As Advertising Assistant you’ll join our highly effective advertising team focusing on three core areas:

Planning: Working with Editorial and Advertising teams to ensure space is planned and effectively utilised to optimise both editorial and advertising content.

Digital: Serving and Monitoring digital advertising. Liaising with advertising executives to get the best possible result for their customers. Compiling and reviewing End of Campaign Reports. Experience is an advantage but not essential as full training will be provided.

Production: The team is responsible for checking that all advertising information is correct before sending it to the advert make-up team.

To succeed you’ll be extremely well-organised and capable of working in a fast paced environment. The ability to operate to tight deadlines is very important and you should have a good knowledge of Microsoft Office and be happy working within a team.

If you can provide the enthusiasm and necessary transferable skills required for the role, full training can be provided.

To apply please email your CV to ocooper@iconicnewspapers.ie