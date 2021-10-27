Search

27/10/2021

TRP Kilkenny recruiting Sales Parts Specialists

Recruitment

File picture

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

TRP Kilkenny is currently recruiting for an all-make Parts Specialist based at its new store at Hebron Industrial Estate, Kilkenny.

TRP is the all-makes brand of PACCAR (DAF Trucks parent) and is supported by the DAF teams in Ireland and the Netherlands.

TRP Kilkenny is operated directly by DAF Distributors Ireland Ltd and part of the OHM Group of companies that includes Jaguar Landrover Ireland, Spirit Retail, MAN Trucks, and DE Power Solutions.

The organisation is customer-focused and expects that the successful candidate will be capable of developing positive relationships through their interactions with DAF and TRP parts customers. Advanced training is available and the individual will be expected to take part in manufacturer training programmes. It is intended that this person will also work closely with the members of the national TRP team to manage and support relationships with fleet, retail and independent workshop customers.

Ideally, the successful candidate will:
- Have experience in sourcing and selling Commercial Vehicle parts to customers in a wholesale or retail environment
- Possess some technical knowledge of HCV components/ terminology
- Have excellent Interpersonal Skills
- Be organised and methodical
- Have experience in creating and updating Kerridge/ADP processes and records
- Possess basic proficiency in Microsoft programmes such as Word, Outlook and Excel
- Have experience with computerised stock control and sales software (e.g. CDK/ Keyloop)
- A clean Category B licence is a pre-requisite for the role.

Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence. Please email a copy of your current CV to David Foley, TRP Store Manager, Unit 33 Hebron Industrial Estate, Kilkenny (e: dfoley@trpstore.ie)

Closing date for applications: November 12, 2021.

