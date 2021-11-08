Newpark Podiatry/Chiropody is a one-stop shop for all your footcare needs

For all your podiatry and chiropody needs then look no further than Newpark Podiatry/Chiropody where Yvonne O'Flynn will take care of your feet.
Yvonne is an expert in her field and holds a degree qualification. She specialises in the treatment of:
*Corns and callus
*Verrucae
*Ingrowing toenails
*Fungal nails and athlete's foot
*Footcare for diabetic patients
*Biomechanical Assessment for orthotics and prescription insoles
Based in a ground floor building in Newpark Shopping Centre with ample free parking, call Yvonne on 0857891781 to make an appointment.
