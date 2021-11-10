Chris and Anne would like to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to the wonderful team at Drakelands House, for their continued support and commitment throughout the Covid pandemic – all of whom are heroes.

How do YOU create a rewarding career in health care:- Start with initial practical training as a Healthcare Assistant at Drakelands House. You become a salaried employee as you train. The QQI Level 5 qualification course can be

undertaken either in a classroom setting or online. Some people do not like the classroom setting and would prefer to work in a practical capacity and do the theory online. Mairead our inhouse trainer assists our students and staff to find the most

suitable individual way of learning.

What Does Drakelands House Provide? - Practical training in comfortable surroundings within a supportive team - We assist with setting up and funding the online or classroom training - For those who do not have wi-fi or computers we help

to organise this or provide a learning space within the home. The gratitude and feedback from the residents, relatives and the team is very rewarding and encouraging. Meals are provided on duty and parking is free. Staff make friends for life.

Which career paths in healthcare will this lead to? - A trainee Healthcare Assistant becomes a trained Healthcare Assistant once QQI is complete. This can lead to

Senior Healthcare Assistant Position within the home;

Advanced Healthcare Assistant Practitioner Apprenticeship;

Community Care Healthcare Assistant;

Hospital Healthcare Assistant;

Trainee Paramedic;

Nursing Career Pathway;

Personal Assistant, and many other posts within the healthcare system.

Advanced healthcare is the future. How do you secure your future? - jumpstart your career in

Healthcare at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Kilkenny.

Call Mairead 056 7770925 or Anne on 086 1659085 or email mairead@drakelandshouse.com Train with the best – the heroes at DRAKELANDS HOUSE.