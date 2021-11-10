Search

10/11/2021

Jumpstart your career in healthcare at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Kilkenny

KILKENNY

Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Chris and Anne would like to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to the wonderful team at Drakelands House, for their continued support and commitment throughout the Covid pandemic – all of whom are heroes.

How do YOU create a rewarding career in health care:- Start with initial practical training as a Healthcare Assistant at Drakelands House. You become a salaried employee as you train. The QQI Level 5 qualification course can be
undertaken either in a classroom setting or online. Some people do not like the classroom setting and would prefer to work in a practical capacity and do the theory online. Mairead our inhouse trainer assists our students and staff to find the most
suitable individual way of learning.

What Does Drakelands House Provide? - Practical training in comfortable surroundings within a supportive team - We assist with setting up and funding the online or classroom training - For those who do not have wi-fi or computers we help
to organise this or provide a learning space within the home. The gratitude and feedback from the residents, relatives and the team is very rewarding and encouraging. Meals are provided on duty and parking is free. Staff make friends for life.

Which career paths in healthcare will this lead to? - A trainee Healthcare Assistant becomes a trained Healthcare Assistant once QQI is complete. This can lead to
Senior Healthcare Assistant Position within the home;
Advanced Healthcare Assistant Practitioner Apprenticeship;
Community Care Healthcare Assistant;
Hospital Healthcare Assistant;
Trainee Paramedic;
Nursing Career Pathway;
Personal Assistant, and many other posts within the healthcare system.

Advanced healthcare is the future. How do you secure your future? - jumpstart your career in
Healthcare at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Kilkenny.

Call Mairead 056 7770925 or Anne on 086 1659085 or email mairead@drakelandshouse.com Train with the best – the heroes at DRAKELANDS HOUSE.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media