WATCH: Lough Derg . . . have you seen how visitors have been exploring one of Ireland's most amazing lakes!

The first thing most of us jumped at post lockdown and the wider pandemic was to reconnect.

Reconnecting with our families, our colleagues and our friends.

Reconnecting with the wider community, our surroundings and our sense of adventure.

Reconnecting for the craic of it with a weekend of food and laughs; for the challenge of a day on a paddle board; for the feelgood factor of getting out into the hills.

Now we have a chance to live a little more freely after such a long time apart; to link with the people and places around us that bring us back to basics joy.

Lough Derg has an incredible range of ways to help you reconnect. Get right into Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands with a sunset paddle across the lake or a gentle SUP to grab a bit of peaceful me time. Take a hike up the mountains and give yourself time to really appreciate the fantastic view, the fresh air and the satisfaction that you got this far. Or take a bike ride along shaded and riverside trails as far as you feel like going.

If you want to reconnect with your family, friends and strangers, there’s lots of options around Lough Derg too. Take the kids on a forest adventure, spotting wildlife and guessing what’s around the next corner. Hire bikes and take off for a day in the outdoors, stopping off wherever takes your fancy to fuel up with locally produced food and refreshments. Pack a picnic and take a boat tour of the lake, to get a brand new perspective. Or cosy up and get back to basics with some good food and chat with friends and family.

Reconnecting is all about getting close to adventure, culture and the outdoors; about being with people and getting back to yourself.

How you do it is up to you; where you do it is Lough Derg.

