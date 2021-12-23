Search

23 Dec 2021

ALERT: There's a new store in Kilkenny

Situated right across from Aldi in the Hebron Industrial Estate, Spice Bazaar have opened a new store to bring a wide collection of Indian, Filipino and African food items at affordable rates to the people of Kilkenny.

We know that everyone looks out for top-notch products at economic rates and with Spice Bazar that is exactly what you get. We work relentlessly to offer the best products for all our customers in all ways possible.

Though we have been one of the most sought-after eCommerce places, we never rest on our past glories.

Instead, we work keeping in mind the future that’s ahead of us and the customers.

DIRECTOR'S MESSAGE

Having built our business as a strong brand, we are working to bring the goodness of products and service delivery to all our customers who look for quality and economic spending. We also work towards making the experience of our customers all the better and value-adding for them.

That’s the reason we have also created a timely and professional home delivery system. This approach of ours helps us cater to the needs of the clients on time and adding to their comfort and convenience.

We are ever so proud to say that our growth strategies have been fueled by our innate desire to bring the best for our customers no matter what they need and when they need it. We have realised that it is when we are able to meet all the needs of the customers that we begin to grow.

Drop into us today to see our huge range:
Unit 1B, Hebron Industrial Estate, Pennefatherslot, Kilkenny
Tel: (056) 773 8583
Web: www.spicebazaar.ie
Sponsored content

