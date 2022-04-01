FuturEnergy Ireland is recruiting

FuturEnergy Ireland is seeking qualified, self-motivated candidates for the position of community liaison officer.

Combining the Irish State’s strongest assets and expertise in renewable energy development, FuturEnergy Ireland’s mission is to maximise the potential of wind and land resources and accelerate Ireland’s transformation to a low carbon energy economy.

The company's ambition is to develop more than 1GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and make a significant contribution to Ireland’s commitment to produce 80% of electricity from renewable sources by the end of the decade.

Driving the development of the highest quality, commercially successful and locally supported renewable energy projects in Ireland, FuturEnergy Ireland’s aim is to develop best-in-class wind farms with the support of local host communities thereby enabling Ireland, and its people, to combat climate change and contribute to a better, brighter world.

The suitable applicant must have exceptional people skills, and be a good listener and communicator, with an interest in climate change issues.

They must be self-motivated, comfortable with remote working, and good at handling complaints, conflict and queries.

The successful candidate will be working closely with the project team.

If you would like to join the team please send your CV to hr@futurenergyireland.ie

*Sponsored Content