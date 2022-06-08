Full-Time Pharmacist Required in Callan

McDowells Pharmacy has two branches in Callan and are looking for a Full-Time Pharmacist to work between both
pharmacies.
Having a very friendly and experienced team working alongside you helps to make for a great working environment and you'll only need to work two Saturdays in every four.
McDowells pride themselves on offering a friendly and professional service to their loyal customers and patients.
If you would like to help shape the future of their care, they would love to hear from you.
To apply please email your C.V. to aileenrmcd@gmail.com
Thomastown star Ciara O’Keeffe lined out at full forward in the Intermediate Championship defeat to Cork. Picture: Billy Culleton
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Dr Tadhg Crowley after the Cats victory in Saturday’s Leinster SHC Final at Croke Park. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.