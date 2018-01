Kilkenny Soccer: All the results from the Kilkenny & District League

All the results from a busy weekend of Kilkenny & District League action

St Canice's Credit Union Premier Division

Freebooters A 2, Thomastown United A 1.

Evergreen B 0, Evergreen A 3.

Rico's of Gowran Division One

Fort Rangers 4, Lions 3.

Evergreen C 3, Stoneyford United 3.

Thomastown United B 1, Freebooters B 2.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

Newpark 3, Ballacolla 2.

Brookville 1, Ormonde Villa 2.

Brogmaker Division Three

Deen Celtic B 4, Highview Athletic B 4.

Under-19 League Division One

Callan United 0, Evergreen 2.

Castlewarren Celtic 1, East End United 2.

Thomastown United 7, Newpark 2.

Under-19 League Division Two

Deen Celtic 6, St John's 0.

Under-19 Henderson Shield

Ormonde Villa 0, Freebooters 3.

Under-18 Girls' League

St Ann's 1, Evergreen 6.

Under-17 League Section A

Freebooters 6, Callan United 0.

Lions A 3, Evergreen A 2.

Under-17 League Section B

Evergreen B 5, Lions B 3.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One

Thomastown United A 1, Stoneyford United 2.

Thomastown United B 3, Bridge United 8.

Clover United 2, Lions 1.

Evergreen B 2, Deen Celtic 5.

Evergreen A 3, Freebooters 0.

Under-14 Schoolgirls' League Division One

Evergreen City 2, Freebooters 5.

Evergreen United 1, Piltown 3.

Under-14 Schoolgirls' League Division Two

Bridge United 1, East End United 3.

Newpark 8, Lions 0.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division One

East End United A 0, Thomastown United A 2.

Freebooters A 4, Deen Celtic A 2.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division One

Evergreen A 3, Evergreen B 0.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

Freebooters B 5, Fort Rangers 1.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three

Thomastown United B 1, Deen Celtic B 2.

Bridge United B 1, Clover United 2.

Spa United 3, Callan United 0.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Freshford Town 1, Lions 3.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division One

Thomastown United A 5, Lions A 0.

Evergreen Athletic 1, Bridge United A 0.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two

Bridge United B 1, Freebooters United 1.

Stoneyford United B 1, East End United 5.

Evergreen Rovers 4, Lions B 1.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Three

Clover United 2, Callan United 1.

Spa United 1, Evergreen 07 1.

Bridge United C 0, Freebooters Albion 5.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Four

Bridge United D 2, Paulstown 06 1.

Evergreen Villa 3, Deen Celtic B 1.