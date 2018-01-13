New County Junior Board is up and running

The new Kilkenny County Junior Board to replace the Northern and Southern Boards is up and running.

The chairman of the Board is former North Board chairman and Leinster Council representative, John Lacey (St Patrick’s) who beat Dan Kenny (Piltown) in a contest by one vote.

The PRO is former South Board official, Pat Dunphy (Carrigeen). The position of secretary will be filled by Ned Buggy (Dicksboro) while Paul Kavanagh (Emeralds) was elected treasurer.

At the latter end of 2017 the County Board decided on a vote to replace the two divisional boards and have just one County Junior Board to look after affairs. The organising of the new under-19 hurling league/championship will come under the remit of the new Board.