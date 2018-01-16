Walsh Cup final: Kilkenny and Wexford set for Saturday showdown

Kilkenny teams will be involved in two big games about 80 miles apart on Saturday when they go gunning for hurling glory.

Defending champions, Kilkenny entertain great rivals, Wexford, in the Walsh Cup senior hurling final in Nowlan Park on Saturday (2pm).

At the same time on the same day in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, county champions St Patrick's (Ballyragget) take on Tooreen (Mayo) in the All-Ireland club intermediate hurling championship semi-final.

In the other half of the draw Kanturk (Cork) play Middletown Na Fianna (Armagh) on Sunday. The final has been fixed for Croke Park on Sunday, February 4.

Kilkenny have won the Walsh Cup 20 times. Wexford will be chasing their 16th success on Saturday.