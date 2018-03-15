Golf: news from all the Kilkenny clubs

Competitors at Kilkenny golf club will have noted that with the commencement of 18 hole competition there was an increase in the entry fee from € 5 to €6 for the Monthly Medal.

This was because of the need to have a wider spread of winners in all competitions. Two new category of prize winners were added to the current 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Gross, 4th and 5th prizes.

Following an analysis of results by the Competitions Committee, the additional prizes will be in the upper handicap levels and will be awarded thus - Category A , 15-19 handicap; Category B 20+ handicap.

Only players in the above handicap range, who have finished outside the regular placings, will be eligible for the category prizes.

SAFETY: In the interest of player safety the following procedure applied when playing the 15th and 16th holes:

A - Gents, having played their tee shots on the 15th, should remain on the 15th tee box until the bell rings on the 16th men’s tee box.

B - There is a new shelter going up at ladies 16th tee and ladies should remain in the shelters on both 15th or 16th tees if there are gents teeing off either the 15th or 16th tee box and remain in the shelter until the gents have finished teeing off.

Appropriate signs will be in place on both tee boxes shortly.

WORLD TEAM: The World Amateur Team Championship will be be played in Carton House on Wednesday, August 29 to Saturday, September 1 (Espirito Santo Trophy for ladies) and Wednesday, September 5 to 8 (Eisenhower Trophy for gents).

Members interested in volunteering at either event should email championships@gui.ie for further information.

HANDICAP: The Winter handicapping system is finished. All golfers should play off their official GUI handicap.

While the Winter rules of placing are still in play, the current competitions are non-counting and there will be no handicap adjustments.

COURSE NEWS: Thanks went to members who turned up on Monday and Tuesday to help with the clean up of the course. It is anticipated the next session of coring (September) will not be as severe as this week’s.

RESULTS: Weekend Saturday gents Crosscard, 1 Philip O’Neill, Pat O’Hanlon, Denis Brophy, Bernie Clarke 69pts; 2 Joe O’Shea, PJ O’Reilly, Liam Cody, Ollie Cullen, 62pts (b6); 3 Dermot Doyle, Nicholas Walsh, Paddy Smee, Pat Collins, 62pts; 1 Mark Shortall, Joe O’Neill, Tommy Barry, Myles McCabe 60pts (b6).

Saturday and Sunday, Monthly Medal (Golfer of Year counting) - 1 Jerry Rowe (12), 67; 2 Aidan McDonald (4) 68 (b9); 3 Graham Nugent (+1) 68 (b9); Gross, Eddie Power (scr) 70; 4 Conor O’Shea (13) 68 (b6); 5 Brendan Cleere (16) 68 (b3); Category 1 (15-19) Rory Conlon (15) 69; Category 2 (20+) Michael McCarthy (20) 70.

Two's Club - 6th Craig Martin, Graham Nugent, Ben McGarry, Aiden Brennan, Kevin Cleere, Seamus O’Neill, Willie Horgan, Michael Crotty; 7th Brian Delaney, 10th. Dave O’Mahony, Niall Sheehan, Tom Hickey, Seamus Rochford, Aidan Brennan, John Greene, John Burke, Aidan McDonald; 15th Eddie Power, Eugene Coyne, Des Woods, Donal Maher, Richard Manogue, Tommy Barry; 17th Colm McMenamin, Jerry Rowe, Mark Shortall, Jason Lawlor.

Each 'Two' receives €10 credit in the Pro Shop.

LADIES: Results Sunday/Tuesday, Marach 4 to 6, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Margaret Harmer (34) 24pts (b6); 2 Mary Norton (10) 24pts (b3); 3 Mary Bradshaw (21) 24pts.

There was no nine hole competition.

The draw for the Round Robin event is on the board. Players should organise matches promptly.

All matches to be played by Friday, April 20.

The first 18 hole competition of the year is on Tuesday, March 20.

SENIORS: Once again the weather won out and the ladies’ senior competition was cancelled.

The hope is that normal service will resume this Thursday. Registration and Tte off from 9.30am.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.20 to 10.20am ladies 9 and 13 hole, 12.20 to 2.20pm ladies 9 and 13 hole; Thursday, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.32pm senior gents, 1.40 to 2.20pm members time; Friday, 1 to 2.28pm members time; Saturday, St Patrick’s weekend, Open four person team, sponsored by Paddy Raggett Homes, 7.32 to 9am members time, 9.05am to 2.29pm Open four person team event, sponsored by Paddy Raggett Homes; Sunday, 7.30am to 3pm Open four person team event; Monday, 8.28am to 3pm ladies & and gents Open singles; Tuesday, 8.20 to 10.20am, 12.20 to 2.20pm ladies 9 and 18 hole competition; Wednesday, March 21, 11.am to 12.04pm Society, 1 to 2.28pm members time.

BRIDGE: Monday, March 5, 10 Table Howell, 1 Michael Egan and Catherine King; 2 Martina Naughton and Mary Rice; 3 Ann Kelly and Edith Ogilvie; 4 Mags Duggan and Ella Dunphy; 5 Morgan Doyle and Ann Widger.

Bridge enthusiasts should note that there will be Bridge on the Bank Holiday Monday (5.30pm).

SNOOKER: There are still a couple of matches to be played from the Round of 16. These need to be finished before the quarter-finals can be played.

PRO SHOP: The re-scheduled Ping fitting Day has been fixed for Monday, April 16.

The cost of the 30 minute session is €30. Interested members should reserve their place by contacting the Pro Shop (056 776 1730).

The 2018 Odyssey Putter range is now in stock and also includes a large selection of left handed putters.

There is up to 50% off all ladies clothing.

There is a large selection of Ping putters available with a 25% discount being offered.

Mountain view

After the fifth and final qualifying round of the Spring League, the following have qualified for the final - Kevin O’Sullivan 330pts, Thomas Kinsella 310pts, John Coffey 290pts, Simon Williams 280pts, Bobby Aylward 270pts, Frank Kavanagh 260pts.

The final will be on Sunday, March 25.

CHANGES: Due to the snow competitions had to be cancelled. The March monthly medal will now be played this weekend.

The MV seniors GOY was put back to Tuesday, March 27.

HOLLOW CORING: Hollow Coring of the greens will be carried out this week.

SPLIT THE POT: The club Split The Pot resumes next weekend. First draw is on Sunday (1pm).

BOOKINGS: The club is taking bookings for groups and societies for 2018. There are tailored options for different needs. Contact the clubhouse for information.

RESULTS: Spring League, round 5, 1 Bobby Aylward (11) 43pts; 2 John Coffey (20) 40pts; 3 Thomas Kinsella (19) 38pts.

DIARY: Sunday, Monthly Medal single stroke; Tuesday, MV seniors outing to Gowran Park; Wednesday, March 21, MV ladies singles competition; Thursday, March 22, MV seniors 13 hole competition; Sunday, March 25, Spring League final and single Stableford.

New Ross

The Captain’s drive-in was fantastic and a fine tribute to Lady Captain Maeve.

Over 80 played in the mixed competition. There was a great buzz around the course for the day.

It is hoped to hold a number of mixed events during the year, perhaps with some on Friday afternoons. Creacon Wellbeing Centre sponsored the event.

Results - 1 Jimmy Ryan (17) and Adeline Foxe (25) 69; 2 Willie Kielty(16) and Teresa Foley (15) 71.5 countback; 3 Eamon Dungan (5) and Anne Curtis (34) 71.5 countback; 4 Tommy Liston (7) and Anne Curtis (Adm) 71.5 countback; 5 Steve Travis (19) and Ellen Howlett (33) 72.

This weekend an Open fourball will be played from March 17 to 19. The sponsor is L and E Bradley Engineering, courtesy Graham Bradley. It is open to ladies and gents.

The Split the Pot was won by Mary J Maher who collected €129.

LADIES: The 14th hole competition sponsored by Albert’s hair salon, New Ross was won by Tess Ryan (24) 29pts; 2 Breda McManus (29) 27pts; 3 Pat Purcell (19) 28-2 26pts (7).

Results of competition sponsored by French’s pharmacy, New Ross, 14 hole stableford, 1 Kay Kelleher (25) 30pts; 2 Mary Shannon (17) 29pts; 3 Ann Banville (23) 28pts.

The Grippers cruised to victory with a five point win in the Winter League - Elizabeth Purcell (19), Liz Roberts (23), Agnes Whelan (30), Margaret Fitzpatrick (36) with 282pts.

There was little between second and third place with the Pretty Putters - Ann Curtis (Adm) (21), Patricia Quinn (26), Anto Rogers (31), Betty Kelly (36) edging into second with 277pts.

Third were The Swingers - Jacqui Morgan (14), Bridget Murphy (25), Teenie Murphy (29), Mary Rose Ryan (34) 275pts.

The first presentation will be on Wednesday, March, 21 (8pm) for all competitions, including the Winter League.

The diary is sponsored by Emco Printers. It will be available in the office shortly.

SENIORS: The remnants of the ‘Beast from The East’ were on the course on Thursday, but the seniors let rip.

They took the bunkers out of play and also snow drifts. If the ball landed in them you got a free drop out. Still, the course was in great condition.

The club welcomed back Denis Kirwan for his first competitive game since his shoulder operation. He has not lost his scoring touch.

Eleven teams played in the normal champagne scramble. It took a count-back over the last nine holes to produce the winners.

A (45/44) total was enough to procure the whiskey for Eddie Keher (12), Mikey Lee, (19) Kenny Irwin (22) and Jim ‘Dublin’ Ryan (24) with 94 points.

Second on the same score were Jimmy ‘Ross’ Ryan (27), John Fitzpatrick (19), Aidan O’Connor (20) and Jamesie Murphy (24). Third were Dick Cuddihy (15), Willie Naddy (20), Larry Shannon (20), and Colin Casey (22) with 93 points.

Nearest the pin prizes went to Jimmy ‘Ross’ Ryan on the 9th hole and Jim Kehoe on the 11th.

Best wishes were sent to Paddy Shannon and Willie Byrne who were hospitalised recently. Meanwhile, Luke Power is recovering well at home after his recent stay in hospital.

The green fees will be collected on Thursday, March 22 for the away outing to Gowran Park on Tuesday, March 27.

Borris

Results of the Open singles - 1 T.C. Clarke (21) 41pts; 2 Michael O’Brien (12) 38pts (b9); 3 Michael Gibbons (18) 38pts (b9); 4 Barry Bambrick (9) 38pts; 5 Stephen Gannon (13) 37pts.

Des Murphy and Linda Kidd’s Captains’ drive-in was on Sunday. A large crowd gathered to wish them well. Twenty-two teams participated in the competition.

Results Captains’drive-in, two person team, 9 holes, 1 A.P. Mitchell (19) and Kieran Lucas /(20) 24pts; 2 John Byrne (16) and Michael Cowman (14) 22pts (b9); 3 Sean Treacy (15) and George Donohoe (15) 22pts.

Ladies results 13 hole Stableford, 1 Bernie Byrne (7) 20pts; 2 Bridie Galavan (19) 18pts.

Rathdowney

Results from Rathdowney, March 10, 11, 18 Hole singles Stableford, 1 Lar Ryan (0) 40pts; 2 Diarmuid Everard (16) 39pts; Gross John O’Malley (4) 30pts; 3 Ciarán Keogh (12) 39pts.

March 8 seniors 13 hole, Cat. A, 1 Ed Carter 27pts; 2 Dick Walsh 27pts; Cat B, 1 Pat Hartigan 29pts; 2 Jim Murphy 26pts.

The Lotto jackpot is now €5,750.

DIARY: Captains’ drive-in Saturday and Sunday; Bank Holiday Monday, three person Open Scramble (€30 per team).

CASTLECOMER

Sunday will big day for Seamus Brennan and Margaret O’Keeffe as they hold their Captains’ Drive-In at Castlecomer GC.

There will be a nine-hole team competition held in conjunction with the drive-in. The four person scramble will be held in both the morning and afternoon (shotgun start), with a draw for partners.

Entries for the morning session will be taken at 9.30am with play commencing at 10am. Entries for the afternoon session will be taken at 1pm, with play commencing directly after the drive-in at 1.30pm. Intending players can enter their name and handicap on the sheet in the clubhouse in either the morning or afternoon sections.

COURSE: The Beast from the East and Storm Emma helped extend a frustrating time for golfers. Prior to the five days of snow on the Castlecomer plateau the club had experienced the most Winter closures in course history, with near record rainfall and frequent heavy frost prevalent.

With this week’s temperatures expected to be a few degrees above normal for mid-March, it is reasonable to expect a start to the growth of grass again and spring to really begin.

RESULTS: Results, men’s 18-hole stableford singles, March 10 & 11: 1 Andy Cleere (14), 43pts; 2 Christy Comerford (14), 42pts; gross Michael Buggy (0), 34pts; 3 Ronan Walsh (9), 41pts (B9).

GOWRAN PARK

After the success of their 2017 Ladies Into Golf programme, Gowran Park GC will start a Men’s Into Golf course next month.

Starting April 9, the five-week programme will consist of one hour’s golf on Monday evenings to guide new players through the basics of the game before, in later weeks, taking to the course. All equipment will be provided for the course, which costs €50, with pre-registration necessary.

MEMBERSHIP: The club are running an offer of full membership for €499 until March 30. Applications can be made by email or by contacting the golf office.

SPRING: Better conditions will see the return of the Spring Series to the course tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday. Each week the top three plus equals will go forward to the final on May 4.

RESULTS: Results, men’s 18-hole singles, March 11: 1 Joe Colclough (14), 44pts; 2 Bart Begley (12), 42pts; 3 John Crowe (17), 41pts (c/b).

Results, golden golfers scramble, March 9: 1 Kate Hennessy (12), Eamon Kealy (18), Tom Dack (22), 24.4 nett; 2 Dan Stallard (8), Seamus O’Brien (17), Helen Dunne (19), 24.8 nett.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Ladies 18-hole singles. Thursday/Friday: Spring Series. Friday: Seniors weekly scramble, 11.30am. Saturday/Sunday: Men’s 18-hole fourball.

CALLAN

With lengthy weather delays now in the past, activities are on the up at Callan GC.

Sheets have been posted for all of the club teams. Players are encouraged to put their names forward for teams, which will be selected following a series of trials.

RESULTS: Results, men’s 15-hole stableford, March 10 & 11: 1 Ted Walsh, 37pts; 2 Peter Walsh, 34pts (c/b); gross Sean Brett, 28pts; 3 John Proctor, 34pts. Twos club: Diarmuid Aylward, fourth hole; Neville Coen, Denis Collins, 14th hole.

QUALIFIER: The men’s singles qualifier will be held on March 24 and 25.

SINGLES: The club will hold an 18-hole singles open competition every Wednesday. Timesheets are available for the competition, which is sponsored by O’Dwyer’s Golf Shop.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot recently. Consolation prizes of €30 went to Paddy Foley, Michael Fitzpatrick, Joe Cuddihy, John Holden, Robert O’Dwyer, Paddy Dean. Sellers prizes went to Tommy Coyne, John Grace, Joe Cuddihy, Mossie Skehan, John O’Dwyer and Tommy Coyne. The jackpot is now €1,950.