Kilkenny golf: all the news from clubs around the county

The April Monthly Medal at Mount Juliet golf club was the only competition played for at Mount Juliet GC over the last week.

With the continuing poor weather and heavy rain on Saturday night playing conditions were quite difficult on Sunday, with preferred lies in operation.

The best scores of the competition were returned in categories two and three by the Stakelum brothers, John and Pat, who won both their respective categories with scores of 71 nett. Niamh Strudwick won the ladies medal with a score of 72 while Liam Tierney clinched category one with a score of 73.

INTER-CLUB: The Barton Cup team had a narrow win over neighbours, Callan GC, by three matches to two. Mount Juliet had the advantage of three matches at home with two in Callan.

The partnership of Shane Whelan & Liam Naddy were beaten at home but Sean Brett & Paul Cottrell and Thomas Hession & James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick won.

At Callan Timmy Howes & Sean Kiely secured the vital winning point while P.J. Aylward & Mark Taylor were beaten by the home pairing. The team is managed by Ted Hoyne.

The men’s Duggan Cup team are in action this weekend with three matches at Borris GC and two in Mount Juliet.

RESULTS: Results, April Monthly Medal, April 15: Cat One - Liam Tierney (10), 73 nett. Cat Two - John Stakelum (16), 71 nett. Cat Three - Pat Stakelum (18), 71 nett. Ladies: Niamh Strudwick (26), 72 nett.

CALLAN

The May Bank Holiday Weekend will see Callan GC run a four-person champagne scramble competition.

Entry fee for the competition, which runs from May 4 to 7, is €15 per person. This is a fundraiser for course maintenance. All members are encouraged to get a team together for the event.

SINGLES: Results, singles stableford, April 13 & 14: 1 John Doheny, 33pts; 2 Michael Foley, 32pts; gross Paul Madigan, 27pts; 3 Eoin O’Sullivan, 31pts.

Results, O’Dwyer Golf singles competition, April 11: 1 Shane Roche, 33pts; 2 Allan Brett, 32pts; gross Pat O’Hara, 27pts. Twos club: John Grace, fourth hole; Diarmuid Aylward and Neville Coen, eighth hole; Ian McLoughlin and Joe Pollard, 14th.

INTER-CLUB: Despite a strong showing the Barton Cup team were beaten 3-2 in their match with Mount Juliet.

LADIES: Results, ladies 15-hole competition, April 10: 1 Breda Ryan, 25pts; 2 Rose Brophy, 24pts; 3 Rita O’Neill, 23pts.

Results, ladies nine-hole competition, April 10: 1 Bernie Madigan, 15pts; 2 Brede Bolger, 14pts.

The mixed team were in action against New Ross GC recently and scored a good win.

RULES NIGHT: There have been a lot of changes to golf rules and a lot more are proposed to come into effect in 2019. To that end a rules discussion night will be held in the clubhouse at 7pm on May 1. The meeting is open to all.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 10, 33 and 35. Consolation prizes (€30) went to Paddy Moran, Jean Grace and Mary O’Hanlon. Sellers were Kathleen Phelan, Anne McEvoy and Teresa Freyne.

RESULTS: Results, singles stroke play competition, April 8: 1 Richard Gypps, 52; 2 Willie Huntley, 53; gross Jeff Lynch, 55; 3 John Doheny, 54.

Twos club: Cathal Byrne, second hole; Jeff Lynch, Bernard Moore, Niall O’Sullivan, Martin McCarthy, fourth hole; Jeff Lynch, Francis Wall, John Lennon, eighth hole; Paul Norris, 14th hole.

CASTLECOMER

The Castlecomer GC Junior Foursomes team were in action against Athy in Abbyleix.

Nuala Mahon & Emma Walsh and Theresa Manning & Margaret O’Keeffe won their matches. Betty Owens & Maureen Norton were all flat on 17 when they were called in. Team managers are Ann Ring and Honoria Fogarty.

The Junior Cup team will be next into action for the club when they play Bunclody in Gowran Park.

SCRAMBLE: The scramble competition is back at Castlecomer GC. The competition will be held every Tuesday at 5pm.

RECYCLING: A clothes recycling collection will be held in conjunction with SOS Castlecomer over the May Bank Holiday weekend. People are asked to drop their old clothes into the ladies and gents locker-rooms or to the SOS Castlecomer between now and May 8.

RESULTS: Results, ladies 18-hole singles competition: 1 Susan Boland, 2 Honoria Fogarty.

GET INTO GOLF: The Get Into Golf series is back at the club. This six-week course, which is inclusive of four lessons with a golf professional, costs €50. The series is a great opportunity to take golf and to meet new people. Further information is available from Honoria, tel 087-9171579.

SENIORS: Conditions were ideal as Seniors Captain Ger Comerford drove into office on Wednesday last. He was joined by 41 keen golfers for the 14-hole scramble which followed. It was a popular event after a long Winter lay-off.

Results: 1 Murty Coonan (11), Noreen Kinsella (17), Kathleen Ryan (23), Patrick Kearney (24), 47 1/3 nett.

The seniors will be back in action today (Wednesday). Assembly at 9.30am for 10am tee off.

MAY CLASSIC: The top prize of a golfing holiday in Portugal for a team of four is up for grabs in the May Bank Holiday Classic competition. Golfers can enter their team for their 18-hole four-person event by contacting Linda at the office on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 7, 10, 11, and 13. The jackpot is now €9,600.

RESULTS: Men’s 18-hole singles stableford, April 15: 1 Pat Haughton (25), 40pts; 2 James Holden (13, Callan GC), 38pts (b9); gross Damien Knox (7), 30pts; 3 Shamus Malone (16), 38pts (b9).

Result, men’s 18-hole singles, April 12: 1 Michael Dermody (7), 38pts.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors, 10am. Thursday: Thursday Open Singles. Saturday/Sunday: Men’s 18-hole open singles. Sunday: Club mixed foursomes qualifier (entries in by Wednesday to the clubhouse).

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Martin Walsh and Denis Brennan led the way when they won the Club Doubles qualifier at Mountain View GC at the weekend.

The pair took the spoils with a fabulous score of 44pts. Michael Dempsey and Joe Tyrrell were second on 42pts with Noel Cottrell and Tony Malone third on 41pts. Martin and Denis will now represent the club in this year’s Holmpatrick Cup.

SPRING: The play-off for the club’s Spring League was held recently. The extra round was necessary after Frank Kavanagh and Thomas Kinsella finished level on 560pts after the final. Kinsella emerged the winner on 34pts with Kavanagh second on 30pts.

OPEN: The club will host an open singles competition over the May Bank Holiday weekend. Entry fee is €5 for members and €15 for visitors.

BOOKINGS: The golf club is now taking bookings for groups and societies for 2018, with several options available. Further information is available from the clubhouse.

RESULTS: Results, seniors GoY competition, April 10: 1 John Leahy (23), 65 nett (c/b); 2 Michael Dempsey (13), 65; 3 Felix Nolan (15), 66; 4 Liam Maddock (15), 67; 5 Michael Hoyne (16), 70; 6 Seamus Keaney (22), 70.

Results, single stableford, April 8: 1 Ray Kent (15), 41pts; 2 Joe Tyrrell (22), 39pts; 3 John Coffey (20), 39pts.

DIARY: Sunday: Single stableford. Tuesday: Club 18-hole competition. Wednesday, April 25: Ladies singles competition. Thursday, April 26: Seniors’ 13-hole competition. Sunday, April 29: Club Singles Qualifier (medal).

BORRIS

It was a mixed weekend on the inter-club scene with a win and a loss for Borris GC.

The Barton Cup match against Enniscorthy, with three matches away and two at home, was always going to be a big ask. So it proved as Borris won only one of the two matches on their own course. With just one halved match to show for their efforts in Enniscorthy it ended in a 3½ to 1½ win for the Wexford men.

There was better luck in the nine-man Provincial Towns Cup competition. This time Borris had five matches at home and four in Bunclody.

The home team laid the foundations for victory, winning four of their five matches. They needed to win just one in Bunclody to advance to the next round but did better than that, winning two to secure a comfortable 6-3 victory.

SCRAMBLE: Results, open three-person scramble, April 14 & 15: 1 Declan Roberts (7), Dermot Kelly (13) & George Donohoe (15), 61.5; 2 Ronnie Rowan (9), James Lillis (10) & Colm Walsh (16), 63.5.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 10, 13, 14 and 25. Next week’s jackpot will be €4,900.

RATHDOWNEY

Results, 18-hole singles at Rathdowney GC, April 14 & 15: 1 Keith Corbett (20), 40pts; 2 Kevin Galvin (12), 39pts; gross Lar Ryan (0), 32pts; 3 John Whelan (13), 39pts.

Results, senior competition, April 12: Cat A - 1 Paddy Delaney, 32pts; 2 Mick Glendon, 32pts. Cat B - 1 Martin O’Sullivan, 30pts; 2 Brian McHugh, 29pts.

Results, Husqvarna Tuesday Open singles, April 10: 1 Willie Bowe (15), 41pts; 2 Peter Gray jnr (8), 38pts.

LOTTO: The lotto jackpot is now €6,500.

New Ross

Men's Tuesday fourball, April 10, sponsored by New Ross seniors, 1 Jimmy Furlong (11) and John Coleman (20) 27pts; 2 Brian Teague (16) and Tommy Liston (7) 26pts; 3 Murt Hogan (21) and John Aylward (17) 25pts (last 9).

Results Sunday singles sponsored by Creane and Creane Insurance, Enniscorthy, 1 Jim Byrne (10) 39pts; 2 Jim Ryan (17) 38pts; 3 Leo Carroll (10) 37pts; Gross Michael Ryan 31pts.

Cat 1 - Donal Hosey (5) 34 pts.

Cat 2 - Ray Shannon (14) 35pts.

Cat 3 - Les Jastrzebski (25) 37pts (last 9).

The presentation for both will be on Tuesday, April 24.

UPCOMING: Next Tuesday's fourball is sponsored by Associated Teachers, which comprise many members.

The following Sunday is a singles stableford which is sponsored by L and E Bradley Engineering, New Ross. Graham Bradley is a member.

TEAM NEWS: The Barton Cup side scored an excellent win over Waterford, taking three of the five matches. The other two were halved when called in.

The next match is away to Rosslare.

Team - Michael Ryan and Pat Whelan; Ger Ronan and Brian St Ledger; Andrew Ryan and Declan Clarke; Derek Ronan and Paul Brennan; Donal Hosey and Seamus Aldridge.

The side is managed by Brian Teague and James in the Pro Shop.

A good bit of work was put into the preparation of the team, including practice, and the effort paid off.

The Provincial Towns side are playing Waterford on Saturday (2.30pm).

Last week’s Split the Pot was won by Leo Booth who collected €116. The next draw will be on Tuesday, April 24.