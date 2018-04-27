Lions Club enjoy great outing for charity at Kilkenny golf club

Kilkenny Lions Club held a very successful golf classic in Kilkenny golf club on Saturday.

All the proceeds went to Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge Centre .

Mary Hickey (Lady Captain) and Mark Grant (men’s vice Captain Kilkenny golf club) said they were delighted the Lions had their classic in the club. They recognise and appreciate the valuable charity fundraising work the Lions do.

At the presentation of the cheque to Amber, Brian O’Callaghan, President Kilkenny Lions said the Kilkenny Lions were delighted that they had a full time sheet for their third annual charity golf fund raiserd.

He thanked the teams that participated, and those who sponsored tee boxes.

He also thanked Kilkenny golf club and the Lions Club organising committee, chaired by Pat O’Hanlon.

He said it was fitting that the proceeds were going to Amber who do such great work in the community.

Ann Bowen, one of the founding members of Amber, thanked the Lions Club for their generous donation. She said the money will assist in upgrading their premises at Lacken, Kilkenny and also in developing their Outreach programme.

She said Amber mission was to empower women and children, of all cultures and backgrounds, to achieve their rights to live abuse free lives.

KILKENENY GC

Kilkenny held their first Monday evening divot repair session of the season this week. A solid core of 8 to 10 members turn up regularly.

Thanks went to David Lunn, a new member who joined the team on Monday. A crew of about 16 would be the ideal.

Monday at 7pm is the time. If interested text Sean (087 1250853).

In the meantime all members have been asked to take a divot mix bag out with them when playing.

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday, Monday, fourball Qualifier:

Leading qualifiers Brian Cullen and Michael McCarthy 9 up (b9).

Two pairings on five up with halves of 5 and 0 and 4 and 1 failed to make the 32 qualifiers for the matchplay stages.

Two's Club - 2nd David Duggan; 6th Philip Cross; 10th James Bateman, James Crotty; 15th Tommy Barry, Liam Fahy, Robert Shortall; 17th Martin Byrne, Leo Byrne, Cathal McDonald, Joe Teehan, Jim White.

Each 'Two' receives €28.50 credit in the Pro Shop.

Saturday, April 21, Kilkenny Lions Club Classic results, 1 Kevin Donohoe (19), Pat Walshe (12), Geoff Meagher (16) 90pts; 2 Aidan Phelan (8), Gavin Phelan (13), Niall Maloney (18) 88pts; 3 Niall O’Gorman (5), Derek O’Gorman (3), Cathal McDonald (10) 87pts; 4 Rodger Curran (15), Pat Curran (13), Rodger Curran (17) 83pts.

SENIORS: April 19 senior ladies and gents mixed 13 hole Champagne Scramble, 1 Tom Dunne, Richard Butler, Pat Walsh, Myles McCabe 73; 2 Willie Leahy, Bob Greany, Mary Gorman, Margaret Harmer 70; 3 Liam Cody, Eddie Geraghty, Peggy Murray, Teresa Brandon 68; 4 Pat Cody, Shem Lawlor, Eileen Reynolds, Frances Gray 67 (b2); 5 Tom Gunning, Jim Meredith, Teresa Buckley, Frank Dalton 67 (b6); 6 Noel O'Sullivan, Martin Treacy, Nuala Crotty, Martin Kelly 67 (b6); 7 Michael Grant, Dick Cogan, Joan Cashin, Roger Ryan 67 (b6).

Ladies results April 10, Australian Spoons, 1 Josephine Leahy (12) and Annette Stapleton (24) 39pts; Gross, Ann Geoghegan (5) and Bridie McGarry (8) 29pts.

Nine hole Stableford, 1 Jo Lawlor (18) 17pts.

April 17, 18 hole Stableford, 1 Grainne Parker (24) 37pts (b6); 2 Liz Neary (18) 37pts; best Gross, Jan Browne (4) 31pts; 3 Catherine O’Neill (24) 34pts (b9); 4 Ursula deLoughry (22) 34pts (b9); 5 Eva Duggan (19) 34pts.

DUGGAN CUP: Kilkenny faced New Ross in the Duggan Cup on Sunday. New Ross had home advantage with three matches.

Kilkenny secured a vital away point, and with the match in the balance they needed a clean sweep at home. It went down to the wire, with John McCarron and Philip O’Neill securing victory on the 19th hole.

Now they play Mount Juliet with Kilkenny having home advantage.

Home - Tom Lawlor and Joe O’Neill won on 17th; Philip O’Neill and John McCarron won on 19th.

Away - Pat Walsh and Pat McEvoy won; Martin Duggan and Tom Moore lost; Tony Butler and Jack McNamara lost.

Reserves - Paddy Bollard and Liam McCormack.

Managers - Dick Curtin and Billy Burke.

The ladies are in action in the Minor Cup againsat Courtown in Bunclody G.C on Sunday (3pm).

Team - Helen Devane, Catherine Leahy, Annette Stapleton, Martina Naughton, Breege Martin. Reserves - Mags Duggan, Ann Woodcock.

Managers - Stella Coughlan, Sandra Barrett.

The ladies foursomes team play Waterford Castle in Gowran on Saturday (3pm).

Team - Liz Cleere and Liz Neary; Jacinta Culliton and Joan Cody; Catherine King and Barbara Teehan. Reserves - Eithne Murphy and Kathleen Hogan.

Managers - Paula Bradbury and Ann Greany.

BRIDGE: Monday, April 16 end of season prizes.,10 Table Howell, 1 Barbara Teehan and Marcella O'Regan; 2 Mary Browne and Sheila Brennan; 3 Carl Widger and Phyl Doyle; 4 Gene O'Brien and Ann Lee; 5 Joan O'Sullivan and Mary Bradshaw; 6 Stephanie Lynch and Deirdre Dowd; 7 Ann Widger and Morgan Doyle; 8 Martina Naughton and Mary Rice; 9 Martin and Jane Duggan; 10 Catherine Barrett and Mary Gorman; 11 Brendan McIntyre and John King; 12 Julie Walsh and Clare O'Hagan; 13 Edith Ogilvie and Ann Kelly.

Bridge next on May 14.

SNOOKER: In the second semi-final of the snooker singles championship, Joe O’Neill overcame Andy Melay, 2-0. In the final he plays Paul Carroll.

GOLFER OF YEAR: This weekend the fifth round of the Kilkenny Honda Centre Golfer of the Year will be played with the April Monthly Medal.

After four rounds Kieran Wall has taken the lead on 31 points, followed by Tom Hickey on 30 points.

The chasing pack are four points further back. With another 12 competitions to go, it is early days.

Kieran is a previous winner of the Golfer of the Year.

The scoring system is - 15 points awarded to the winner of the majority of competitions with 12 points for second and points for the top 20 and ties, depending on how close your score is to the second player.

In the three majors, the Captain’s, the President’s and the Lady Captain’s prize to men, the points increase to 20 for the winner; 15 for second place and again points for the top 20 and ties depending on how close you are to the second placed finisher.

Finally the winner of the singles matchplay receives 20 points; beaten finalist 15; beaten semi-finalists 10 and beaten quarter-finalists five points each.

Points are allocated to full members only.

MIXED FOURSOMES: Thee cosing date for entry to the mixed foursomes is Saturday. The entry sheet is available on the notice board.

Entry is €12 per couple. It must be paid before the draw is made.

JUNIOR SCRATCH: The men’s 36 hole Junior Scratch (handicap 4 to 9) will be played on Sunday, May 13. The sponsor is Kilkenny Block Company.

It will be run in the same format as the Senior Scratch Cup. It will be limited to the first 63 entrants.

There will be a shotgun start at 8.45am and a round commencing at 1.45pm. An application form must be completed and the entry fee of €30 prepaid.

Entry forms are available in the foyer and on the men’s notice board. Entry may also be made by phoning the office from 9am on Monday.

LADIES CLUB: To avoid any confusion and not have gents trying to pre-book the fourth slot on Sunday, the ladies can only enter three names for their Scotch foursomes competition. To enter the fourth name phone the office (056 776500).

ROUND ROBIN: The date for the Round Robin competition has been extended to April 30. All matches must be played by that date or they will be forfeited.

ENTRY FEES: The entry fee for ladies competitions will increase from Saturday. Nine hole competitions will cost €4 and the 18 hole competitions €6.

SENIOR GENTS: There was a wonderful turn out for the annual seniors mixed competition with 85 participating, 52 men and 33 ladies.

Scoring was very competitive with the winning team having a magical nine points at the 1st hole. This was all the more remarkable with two octogenarians contributing all the points.

This was the 15th renewal of the seniors mixed. Great credit to Eileen Reynolds and Peter McQuillan who commenced the competition during their respective Captaincies in 2004.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE: The rescheduled under-15 match between Kilkenny and Castlecomer was played on Saturday and Sunday.

In this two legged match, Castlecomer had home advantage on Saturday. Kilkenny earned a draw (2.5 points each) and prospects looked good.

In Kilkenny, Castlecomer fought long and hard but were eventually beaten 3 and 2 and advanced to the next round by 5.5 to 4.5.

Team - Louis Walsh, Christian Purcell, Sean Keenan, Billy Fitzpatrick, Eugene Sinnott. Reserves - Mick Carroll, Jack Aylmer.

Managers - James Walsh and Mick Keenan.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.28am to 5pm ladies and gents Open singles (counting competition); placing on fairway only and play as you lie in the rough; Thursday, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.24pm senior gents, 1.32 to 2.36pm members time, 5.32 to 7pm inte-club practice; Friday, 9.48am to 12.20pm Society, 1 to 2.20pm members time, 2.28 to 3.32pm Society, 4.04 to 7pm mixed social golf; Saturday, 7.32 to 9am members time, 9.08 to 10.20am ladies and gents competition, 10.28 to 11.08am Society, 11.32am to 12.04pm inte-club match, 12.28 to 12.44pm visitors, 1 to 1.56pm members time, 2.04 to 3.56pm ladies and gent’s competition; Sunday, 7.32am to 3pm ladies and gents competition (gents, April Monthly Medal sponsored by Duggan, Lynch CDS Metalwork; ladies Granard foursomes sponsored by Hibernian Hotel), 3.08 to 4.04pm inte-club practice, Pierce Purcell; Monday, 1 to 2.28pm members time, 2.36 to 4.44pm gents April Monthly Medal sponsored by Duggan, Lynch CDS Metalwork; Tuesday, May 1, 8.20 to 10.20am ladies 9 hole singles and 18 hole Granard foursomes, 12.20 to 2.20pm ladies 9 hole singles and 18 hole Granard foursomes, 4.04 to 5.16pm ladies 18 hole Granard foursomes, sponsored by Hibernian Hotel, 6.04 to 6.28pm Barton Cup practice; Wednesday, May 2, 1 to 2.28pm members time.