Mount Juliet, Kilkenny - four golf teams in action; four victories

Four teams from Mount Juliet golf club were in club action over the weekend, with all four tasting success.

The Revive Active Ladies Fourball team beat Kilkenny by 3½ matches to 1½ matches. The team, which is managed by Freda Mullen, won two of the three matches at Kilkenny and secured the necessary match at Mount Juliet before the second match was called in.

The Minor Cup team, managed by Kathleen Gaffney, beat Rathdowney ladies with the match played at the neutral venue of Castlecomer GC by four matches to one.

On the men’s front the Barton Cup team, managed by Ted Hoyne, had a good win against neighbours Kilkenny by 3½ matches to 1½ matches. The scoreline was the same for the J.B. Carr team who had a great win against old foes Castlecomer GC. This team, which is managed by Paul Madigan, will now play the winners of the Callan/Kilkenny match.

FOURBALL: On the homefront there was a Member/Guest fourball on Sunday. Winners with a score of 41 points were Paul O’Loughlin (14) and his partner from Bray GC, Bobby Waters (12).

MEDAL: The May Monthly Medal is on Sunday with the usual timesheet in operation.

CALLAN

There was a good result for Callan GC as the Challenge Cup team had a convincing win against Wexford.

The team of Mary Grace, Patsy Murphy, Mary Manning, Noleen Quinlan and Bridget Holohan have booked their place in the next round.

SCRAMBLE: A champagne scramble was held in glorious weather over the weekend. It was great to see so many people from clubs all over Kilkenny and the surrounding counties supporting the event.

The winning score of 102 points was carded by the team of Liam Hennessy, Tommy Hennessy, Cathal Brett and Jack Drew.

RESULTS: Results, senior ladies champagne scramble, May 3: 1 Eileen Cuddihy, Mary Barry, Carmel O’Sullivan, Betty Dewberry.

Results, O’Dwyer open singles, May 2: 1 David Morris, 33pts; 2 Willie Hartley, 31pts c/b; gross Pat O’Hara, 27pts. Twos club: John Doheny, Pat O’Hara, John O’Hara, Niall O’Sullivan and Joe Pollard, 14th hole.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were: 1, 5, 32. Consolation prizes (€30) went to Eugene Buckley, Conor Coyne, Mary Grace. Sellers: Tommy Coyne and John Grace.

CASTLECOMER

The Castlecomer GC JB Carr team, under manager Martin Brennan, had an enthusiastic match with Mount Juliet on Saturday evening.

Mount Juliet, inspired by Sean O’Neill, Ted Hoyne and his brother Alan to name but a few, were simply unbeatable.

With four matches won by the home team Castlecomer’s Murty Coonan and Martin Brennan, who were three up with three to play, were called in. Their team-mates were Seamus Brennan & John Kelly, Johnny Brennan & Seamus Malone, Donie Walsh & Michael Doheny and Christy Comerford & Richie Hogan.

SENIORS: The seniors will play for the Pat Byrne Memorial Trophy today (Wednesday) from 9.30am.

Results, seniors competition, May 2: 1 Jerry Mealy (16), Paudy Mulhall (23), Kathleen Ryan (23), 66pts; 2 John Mulcahy (12), Jim Tunstead (21), Phil Shore (24), 64pts; 3 Pat Morrissey (18), Ger Comerford (24), John Shore (30), 62pts.

MATCHPLAY: Players are reminded that all men’s and mixed matchplay matches must adhere to the deadline dates for matches set by the organising committee. The advice is to play early.

LADIES: The Challenge Cup team had a great win over Mullingar on Saturday in Royal Curragh. Bessie Brophy won on the 18th after a very tight match while Marjie Gannon had a great putt to secure a win on the 18th.

Noreen Curry who was out third played consistently good golf and won early on the 14th. Patricia Brennan and Marnie Brennan were called in. It was a great tie to win as Mullingar had beaten Castlecomer in the semi-final last year.

The Intermediate Cup ladies team had a great win on Wednesday, beating Borris GC at Mount Juliet. The team was Maureen Norton, Theresa Manning, Nuala Mahon, Helen Murphy and Emma Walsh.

ACTIVE: Castlecomer played against Rathdowney in the Revive Active four ball, and what a match this one turned out to be. After six hours of golf Castlecomer were beaten by a super Rathdowney team by the last putt on 18th green. The team featured Margaret Furlong & Patricia Doheny, Delia O’Donohue & Maureen Norton, Nuala Mahon & Mary Brophy, Loretta Mansfield & Margaret O’Keeffe and Susan Boland & Bessie Brophy.

The Minor Cup were beaten by a very strong team from Tulfarris in Carlow. Team was Margaret O’Keeffe, Kathleen Ryan, Delia O’Donohoe, Helen Dunne, Eileen Healy. Team managers were Maria Downey and Loretta Mansfield.

Results, ladies M&A Coaches weekly 18-hole competition: 1 Maria Downey, 2 Susan Boland, 3 Honoria Fogarty.

LESSONS: Players interested in participating in the Get into Golf lessons should contact Honoria, tel 087-9171579. Taster golf lessons can be organised any Tuesday at 7pm for any woman interested in trying golf.

RESULTS: Results, Holmpatrick Cup Fourball, May 5 & 6: 1 Colin Dunne (6), Fergal O’Neill (16), 47pts (b9); 2 Pat Comerford (13), Adam Comerford (14), 47pts.

Result, men’s singles competition, May 3: 1 Stephen Daly (6), 40pts.

DIARY: May 17: Team Championship Classic. With near-full timesheets confirmed, intending golfers should contact Colin, tel 0862451598 or Fergal O’Neill, tel 087-1810011 to book a team into the competition. Entry is €160 per team, with re-entry a further €120 per team (meal included). Golfers are asked to arrive 30 minutes early to ensure tee box times are adhered to.

BORRIS

The draw for the Borris Cup and club fourball will be held today (Wednesday).

RESULTS: Results, Open Singles Viaduct Trophy Strokes, May 5 & 6: 1 Brendan Malone (19), 68; 2 Colin Codd (10, Mt Juliet), 69 (L6); 3 Tom Foley (16), 70; 4 Edmund Gallahue (9), 70; 5 Thomas Foley (12), 70.

Results, Stephouse Hotel nine-hole competition, May 4: 1 Matty Flynn O’Connor (11), 21pts; 2 Aidan Somers (18), 19pts (L6); 3 Sean Hanafin (14), 19pts (L6). The sixth was drawn as the birdie hole. With no winner there will be a €170 rollover to this Friday’s competition.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Open Singles. Friday: Step House Hotel nine-holes singles from 2pm. Saturday/Sunday: Open Singles juvenile fundraiser. May 19/20: President’s Prize. Tee times available from 059-9773310.

New Ross

Results from the Thursday, May 3 Open three person Waltz, sponsored by six club members known as We 6. were - 1 Sean Murphy (16), Tom Purcell (18), Pat Whelan (18) 81 pts; 2 Declan Merrigan (10), Steve Roche (9), Brian St Ledger (10) 79pts; 3 Basil Glennon (14), Brian Teague (16), John Moran (15) 77pts.

Results from the weekend Open fourball sponsored by the Life Members, 1 John Aylward (17) and Tom Duggan (18) 44pts (last 9); 2 Paul Clery (9) and Des Grace (15), Dungarvan 44pts; 3 John Paul Traynor (18) and Michael Cullen (9) 43pts (last 9).

Ladies prize Marguerite Sutton and Carmel Delaney 39pts.

The 9 hole mixed competition on Friday was a great success. Lady President Liz Roberts and Captain Martin Carroll won it.

Results - 1 Martin Carroll (15) and Liz. Roberts; 2 Eamon Delaney (16) Carmel Delaney (34) 33.5; 3 George Walsh (12) and Peggy Hill (29) 33.75 (l3).

A draw from all returned cards in last week’s P.G. Walsh Cup will be made and the winner will get free subscription next year.

This Saturday and Sunday the Martin O’Brien perpetual trophy will be played. Martin is a current member and was a two time Irish Close Champion and one of the top amateur golfers of his time.

He was also the winner of many scratch cups. He presented this trophy to the club in 2015 and it is sure to become a much sought after prize.

CLASSIC: The Mullinavat GAA Club golf classic is on Monday and the Rower-Inistoige GAA club classic is on Thursday. Why not pay a visit to the club on any of these days and perhaps mix with some legends.

Micheal O Muircheartaigh will also be attending on Thursday.

TEAM NEWS: New Ross scored a great 4-1 win in the Barton Cup over Rosslare. They play Courtown away next.

Courtown had a surprise win over Enniscorthy, who were the holders.

SENIORS: With no game last Thursday and the Rower-Inistioge Classic this Thursday the seniors are really look forward to their away outing in Coolattin on Tuesday.

Teams and tee times - 9.45 am Eddie Keher, Willie Kelly, Liam Glasheen Les Jastrebski; 9.53 Jim ‘Ross Ryan’, Mick Gannon, Frank Boyle, Jamesie Murphy; 10.01 Tony Harford, Tommy Ryan, Martin Burke, Tom O Shea; 10.09am John Kennedy, Mikey Lee, John Joe Murray, Aidan Wallace; 10.17 John Browne, Michael Brennan, Tony Sexton, Tom Kent; 10.25 John Coleman, Aidan O Connor, Pat Traynor, Donie Cody; 10.33 Andy Ronan, Willie Byrne, Willie Naddy, Jim ‘Dub’ Ryan; 10.41 Dick Cuddihy, John Murphy, Brian Dolan, Ollie Brennan; 10.49 Tony Redmond, Paddy Mahony, Robert O Dwyer, Jim Kehoe; 10.57 Tom Murphy, Steve Travis, Luke Power; 11.06 reserved for a Coolattin fourball; 11.15 Denis Kirwan, Willie Whitty, Bill Hurley.

Game format - Champagne Scramble. Play own ball on all the par threes. Two best scores counting holes 1 to 18.

Rathdowney

Results of Junior Scratch Cup played in Rathdowney on May 5 and 6 - 1 Martin Gleeson (7) 74; 2 Richard Murphy (6) (Portarlington) 77; 3 David Fox (6) ( Cill Dara) 78; best nett, 1 Sean O’Shea (8) 71.

Intermediate Scratch Cup results - 1 Tony O’Brein (12) (callan) 79; 2 Aidan Moore (10) (Portarlington) 80; 3 Darren Russell (10) 80; best nett, 1 Willie Bowe (15) 67; 2 Eugene Ryan (13) 67.

Seniors results from April 26, Ed Carter Captain’s prize - 1 P.J Duggan 39pts; 2 Jim Delaney 37pts; 3 Willie Ryan 37pts; 4 Paud O’Reilly 37pts; 5 Paschal Ryan 37pts; 6 Marty O’Sullivan 36pts; 7 John O’Malley 36pts; 8 Christy Jones 35pts.