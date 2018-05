All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results:

Leinster GAA SHC Game 2 Round Robin series

Kilkenny 2-19, Offaly 1-13

Electric Ireland MHC, round 2

Kilkenny 3-21, Wexford 1-12

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons All County Junior Hurling League Group

Cloneen 0-18, Ballinkillen 0-9

Naomh Moling 4-13, Kilmacow 1-17

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons All County Junior Hurling League Group B

Naomh Eoin 1-18, Blacks and Whites 2-13

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons All County Junior Hurling League Group C

Windgap 3-16, James Stephens 0-18

Graignamanagh 1-21, Tullaroan 1-14

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons All County Junior Hurling League Group D

Dicksboro 1-20, Emeralds 0-16

Clara 0-18, Dunnamaggin 0-16

Slieverue 2-24, Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-24

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A

Emeralds 2-15, Graignamanagh 3-5

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League

Bennettsbridge 4-7, Cloneen/Railyard 1-5

Hogan Cup hurling semi-finals

Clara 1-27, St Lachtain's 0-8

Tullaroan 3-19, Fenians 2-18